BLOOMINGTON -- Barbara J. Dehority, 86, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation and memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, McLean County Nursing Home or the Parkinson's Foundation.

She was born January 15, 1934 in Pana, a daughter of Henry Chester and Lelah Mahoney Allen. She married William M. Dehority in Decatur on December 16, 1952.

Surviving are her husband, Bill, of Bloomington; her children, William “Bill” (Susan) Dehority, Oneida, Nancy (Todd) Solberg, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Michael (Sonya) Dehority, Arcadia, CA, Linda (Steve) Wylie, Bloomington, Diane (Brad) Loscher, Springfield and David (Sally) Dehority, Queen Creek, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Penny Allen, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Allen.