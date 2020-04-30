BLOOMINGTON -- Barbara J. Dehority, 86, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation and memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, McLean County Nursing Home or the Parkinson's Foundation.
She was born January 15, 1934 in Pana, a daughter of Henry Chester and Lelah Mahoney Allen. She married William M. Dehority in Decatur on December 16, 1952.
Surviving are her husband, Bill, of Bloomington; her children, William “Bill” (Susan) Dehority, Oneida, Nancy (Todd) Solberg, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Michael (Sonya) Dehority, Arcadia, CA, Linda (Steve) Wylie, Bloomington, Diane (Brad) Loscher, Springfield and David (Sally) Dehority, Queen Creek, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Penny Allen, Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Allen.
Barbara enjoyed a long career in the healthcare field, beginning as Assistant Director of Medical Records at Mennonite Hospital. For many years, she was the office manager for Dr. John Wright and later served as the Executive Director of the American Fracture Association. Barbara retired from the Clinical Orthopedic Society. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was a Secular Franciscan. She was an active participant with the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Auxiliary.
Barbara's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of McLean County Nursing Home for their loving care and compassion. To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
