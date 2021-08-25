 Skip to main content
Barbara J. Hill

DECATUR — Barbara J. Hill, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away on August 16, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. To read the obituary and leave condolences, visit www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

