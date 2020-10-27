SHELBYVILLE - Barbara Jean (Allison) Lamb, 90, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

Barbara was born on August 21, 1930 in Shelby County, Richland Township, Illinois. She was the daughter of Claude and Volley (Shell) Allison. She married Earl Leroy "Buck" Lamb on June 12, 1948. Buck and Barbara were married for 67 years.

Barbara is survived by her son, Jeffry Lamb and wife Arlene of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Tricia (Mitch) Wiegner of Normal, IL, and Gregory (Karen) Lamb of Decatur, IL; five great-grandsons: Drew Lamb, Mason Wiegner, Jackson Wiegner, Blake Lamb, and Jase Lamb. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and six sisters: (Ferol, Rosland, Dorothy, Hazel, Wanda, and Glendora).