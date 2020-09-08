× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKLIN, Tennessee — Barbara Jean (BJ) Markwitz, 95, died September 3, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois.

BJ was born August 23, 1925 in Decatur, Illinois, was the eldest of three children born to Lee and Maymie (Wilson) Hildebrand. Her maternal Grandparents were Winfield Scott and Rose Anna Wilson of Cerro Gordo, Illinois. Upon graduation from Decatur High School she attended James Milliken University before meeting her future husband, Joseph (Joe) Charles Markwitz to whom she was married 54 years before Joe passed away in 1997.

Joe and BJ were blessed with two girls, Nancy Jo and Lee Ann. Nancy Jo will forever be known for her courageous fight of a rare disease that took her life after only six years.

BJ served as a military wife for 15 years until Joe retired in 1963. During those 15 years, BJ lived in six States, the Panama Canal Zone, and Germany. After his retirement, BJ lived in Illinois, Georgia, and her final home in Franklin, Tennessee.