DECATUR - Barbara Jean Brohard, 91, of Decatur died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Villa Clara Rehabilitation Center.
A private family service will be held with burial in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois (210 West McKinley, Decatur IL. 62526). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara was born June 28, 1929 in Decatur, the daughter of Henry Ward and Catherine Arlene (Britton) Friesner. She graduated from Mt. Zion High School class of 1947. She worked in customer service at Magna Bank now Regions North Town Center. She later worked in bookkeeping for Merry Motors Auto Store. Barbara served as secretary for Crestview Christian Church where she was an active member, elder, treasurer and member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was also an active member, Past Noble Grand of Mt. Zion Rebekah Lodge and treasurer of H.C.E. Hickory Point Chapter.
Surviving are her sons, James W. (Margie) Brohard, Rev. Dr. Stacey G. (Pamela) Brohard, Gary L. (Dianne) Brohard, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister Peggy Ann Friesner.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.