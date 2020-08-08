× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Barbara Jean Brohard, 91, of Decatur died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Villa Clara Rehabilitation Center.

A private family service will be held with burial in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois (210 West McKinley, Decatur IL. 62526). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara was born June 28, 1929 in Decatur, the daughter of Henry Ward and Catherine Arlene (Britton) Friesner. She graduated from Mt. Zion High School class of 1947. She worked in customer service at Magna Bank now Regions North Town Center. She later worked in bookkeeping for Merry Motors Auto Store. Barbara served as secretary for Crestview Christian Church where she was an active member, elder, treasurer and member of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was also an active member, Past Noble Grand of Mt. Zion Rebekah Lodge and treasurer of H.C.E. Hickory Point Chapter.

Surviving are her sons, James W. (Margie) Brohard, Rev. Dr. Stacey G. (Pamela) Brohard, Gary L. (Dianne) Brohard, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister Peggy Ann Friesner.

