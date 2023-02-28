Jan. 15, 1964 - Feb. 26, 2023
DECATUR — Barbara Jean Card, 59, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.
Barbara was born January 15, 1964, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John William and Nina (Sumpter) Card. She loved shopping, especially at Walmart. Barbara enjoyed eating breakfast at New Moon Cafe, being on her computer and loved all animals. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Nina; stepfather, John Brisch; fiance, Michael Fox; sister, Debra (Terry) Nihiser of Decatur; brothers: John William (Crystal) Card of Deland, FL, Michael (Pamela) Card of Harristown; stepbrothers: Korey and Kevin Brisch; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, John William Card; and sister, Sharon Hall.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
