Dec. 5, 1956 - Sept. 19, 2022

PANA — Barbara Jean Disney, 65, of Pana, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, followed by cremation and a private family graveside service at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL, per Barbara's wishes.

Memorials in Barbara's honor may be made to: American Cancer Society.

Barbara was born on December 5, 1956, in Decatur, IL, to Jacquelyn I. (Hutchens) and John William Floyd, Jr. She married Robert L. Disney on November 30, 1974. He survives her.

Barbara grew up in Mt. Zion, IL, and graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1975. She spent her happiest years as an Elementary Teacher in Decatur, IL.

Barbara leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Robert; siblings: Patricia A. Wiegand (Tom), of Decatur, Connie Evans, of Flower Mound, TX, and John William Floyd, II, of Crawfordville, FL; children: Robert L. Disney, Jr. (Jennifer), of Macon, IL, Jennifer Tatro (Jason), of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren: Alyssa (Caleb), Ryan, Alexander, and Emily Tatro, Elena, Gabriel, and Jeremy Rojas-Cooper; great-grandson, Oliver Kruzel; and her beloved dogs: Dewey and Libby.

Preceding Barbara in death were her parents, grandparents, multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.