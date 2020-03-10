DALTON CITY — Barbara Jean Wall, 89, of Dalton City, passed away at 10:04 AM Monday, March 9, 2020. God wanted a great cook, so he sent the Angels to Barbara’s home to bring her to her Heavenly home.
Barbara was born December 7, 1930 to Cecil E. and Elvy (Walker) Myers in Macon, Illinois, where she was raised with two brothers Wally and Cecil D. “Spud” and sister Estaleen. She graduated from Macon High School. Barbara married Albert Eugene Wall on May 15, 1949 and enjoyed sixty years together before his death in 2009. They had five boys.
While raising the boys she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, past President of Macon and Mt. Zion Junior Women’s Club. She served as the Pastry Chef for the Country Club of Decatur for twenty-two years. In 1992, she started her successful catering business and was the owner of the Cow Depot Restaurant. She was renowned for her wedding cakes, breads and pastries.
She belonged to the Central Illinois Culinary, Catering, and Art Association. There she was the first woman to be awarded Chef of the Year in 1991. Barbara and Gene loved to travel and attended the Worldwide Culinary Convention in Germany. She often held cooking classes at Mari Mann Herbs. Barbara was also a member of the Illinois Home Extension.
She donated meals to the March of Dimes Auctions ten times, helped serve meals at the Good Samaritan, donated and managed many church dinners, and cooked meals for shut-ins.
Barbara was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church where she had served as a Deacon. Thru the Church Missions she adopted a little boy from Honduras. She was also a member of the Anna Circle.
Surviving are her sons Randey of Washington, Illinois, Rodney (Cheri) of Decatur, Raymond (Monet) of Dallas, Texas, and Robin (Lisa) of Edinburg, daughter-in-law Beverly of Decatur, sister Estaleen Earthal of Mt. Zion, sisters-in-law Bette Myers of Macon and Roberta Brown of Boody, nephew Bobby (Vicky) Davidson of Mt. Zion, grandson Rickey Jr. (Krishna) of Maryland, nieces Brenda (Greg) Lehman of Lawrence, Kansas, Tracey Richey of Farmer City, and Jody Pierceall of Decatur, twenty grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Rickey Wall, two brothers, one nephew, two brothers-in-law, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.
Barbara was a loving and very easy-going person who did not know the word “NO”. She was very compassionate about her cooking and cooked many large holiday meals, special events, and meals at her home where her boys learned to cook.
Family wants to thank Dr. Dan Smith and staff for their friendship and loving care. Also extends appreciation to Logan Seevers and Joel Stevenor for their friendship.
We love you and miss you already.
Services to celebrate Barbara’s life will be 10 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St. Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church Music Department.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
