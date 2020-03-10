DALTON CITY — Barbara Jean Wall, 89, of Dalton City, passed away at 10:04 AM Monday, March 9, 2020. God wanted a great cook, so he sent the Angels to Barbara’s home to bring her to her Heavenly home.

Barbara was born December 7, 1930 to Cecil E. and Elvy (Walker) Myers in Macon, Illinois, where she was raised with two brothers Wally and Cecil D. “Spud” and sister Estaleen. She graduated from Macon High School. Barbara married Albert Eugene Wall on May 15, 1949 and enjoyed sixty years together before his death in 2009. They had five boys.

While raising the boys she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, past President of Macon and Mt. Zion Junior Women’s Club. She served as the Pastry Chef for the Country Club of Decatur for twenty-two years. In 1992, she started her successful catering business and was the owner of the Cow Depot Restaurant. She was renowned for her wedding cakes, breads and pastries.

She belonged to the Central Illinois Culinary, Catering, and Art Association. There she was the first woman to be awarded Chef of the Year in 1991. Barbara and Gene loved to travel and attended the Worldwide Culinary Convention in Germany. She often held cooking classes at Mari Mann Herbs. Barbara was also a member of the Illinois Home Extension.