DECATUR — Barbara Joan Quimby, 85, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born in Marion, IN, on May 10, 1936, the daughter of William and Bonnie (Boots) Chaney, Sr. She worked as a pharmacy technician. She married Jerry Quimby on December 30, 1970 in Decatur. Barbara was deeply devoted to her family and her church, Central Baptist Church in Decatur. She spent her free time cross-stitching and enjoying breakfasts with her family and church friends. She had an infectious laugh which she shared with everyone. She is someone who never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her favorite saying, "It's a mess."

Barbara is survived by her husband Jerry; children: Terri (Jack Workman) Bradford of Decatur, Katie Hickox of Bloomingdale, GA, Becky (Larry Knowles) Dulaney of Decatur, Tom (Selena) Quimby of Decatur, Tracy (Chris Carter) Weikle of Petersburg, IL, and Kevin Quimby of Bloomingdale, GA; siblings: Otto (Rose) Smith of Columbus, OH, Raleigh (Kathy) Smith of Toledo, OH, and Asher Smith of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters-in-law: Fran Hardin, Martha (David) Maxedon; and brother, Larry (Pam) Jones; grandchildren: Jennifer Hall, Shane Bradford, Tausha Webster, Ashley Hickox, Samantha Shadle, Jessica Schoonover, Gabrielle Fletcher, Thomas Quimby, Naomi Fraga, Sarah Greenwood, Joseph Weikle, and Stephen Weikle; a host of great-grandchildren; and special friend Joann Hilliard. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Jerry, three brothers, two sisters, and one brother-in-law.

Visitation for Barbara will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Central Baptist Church in Decatur. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Central Baptist Church Youth Building Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.