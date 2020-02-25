DECATUR — Barbara Joyce Pierce, 84, of Decatur, formerly of Lovington, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home in Decatur.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Barbara was born July 27, 1935, in Lintner, the daughter of Corwin L. Hill, Sr. and Virginia L. (Traxler) Hill. She married James E. Pierce on June 21, 1953, in Lovington; he preceded her in death on January 18, 2001. Barbara was a Walmart Greeter for over 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Greg Grady) Murphy of Monticello; brother, Corwin Hill, Jr. of Lovington; nephew, Greg (Becky) Hill of Lovington. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Zebulon Miller and Whitney Miller; 4 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah, Emma and Reed; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Kolby.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Kay Miller, and brother, Gordon Hill.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

