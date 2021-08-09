OREANA - Barbara June Jasper, 86, of Oreana died at 12:49 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 with a visitation two hours before at Garver Brick United Methodist Church. Pastor Don Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, the Kidney Foundation or to the Garver Brick United Methodist Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara was born December 7, 1934 in Decatur the daughter of Ralph and June (Foster) McCrory. She graduated Stephen Decatur High School and attended Millikin University. Barbara was a teacher's aide at the Old White School in Oreana. She was a member of Garver Brick Church and the Methodist Women's Group.

Surviving are her sons: Robert (Tonya) Jasper of Mascoutah, IL, Brian (Julie) Jasper of Oreana; grandchildren: LaRae (Paul) Roberts, Stephanie (Cody) Buscher, Kayla (Brian) Zinn of Decatur, Jasmine (Josh) Blum of Tampa, FL and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William, Sr.; son, William, Jr. and sister, Patricia Corzine.

