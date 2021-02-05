DECATUR — Barbara June Jordan, 71 of Decatur died Friday, January 29, 2021 in St. John's Hospital Springfield, IL.

A service to celebrate Barb's life will be held at a later date. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Jude Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family.

Barbara was born in Detroit, MI on January 21, 1950 the daughter of Carl and Willie (Weaver) Scott. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and worked for Acorn Pharmaceuticals.

Surviving are her children: Brandon (Carol) Johnson, Jesica Johnson, Danah (Brian) Atkins, Mattie Jordan; grandchildren: Britnie Johnson, Katahn (Brittney) Johnson, Mistique Kirk, Savanah Kirk, Colton Johnson; great grandchildren: Cooper Brewer and Dimitrius Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Jordan and a brother, Bud Scott.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.