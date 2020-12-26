DECATUR — Barbara Karen Woodard, 83, of Decatur, IL passed away December 23, 2020 at her residence. Karen was born December 25, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of H. Kenneth and Dorothy Lucille (Curry) Odell. She married Virgil R. Woodard on May 21, 1955 in Lovington, IL. She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, Mt. Zion. She was a master in the art of crafting, be it sewing, ceramics, cross-stitching, quilting, or anything that made a fantastic gift. All the most thoughtful gifts for the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids came from Karen. She was also a terrific cook. Aside from crafting, Karen also enjoyed bowling and square dancing with Virgil, and loved family get-togethers. In her professional career, Karen was a title company abstractor.