SHELBYVILLE — Barbara L. Myers, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in her residence with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Linda Trent officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Fourth Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, IL.

Barbara was born on January 3, 1934 in Washington, IN, the daughter of Homer Donald and Pauline Ruth (Osmon) Hart. She married Jerry Wayne Myers on December 25, 1950 in Washington, IN. They moved to Illinois in 1962 when Jerry took a grain and livestock farming job in Pana, IL. Barbara worked at Mallory's in Pana and later in the deli at County Market in Shelbyville. She was a member of Fourth Street United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, IL. Barbara loved bird watching and was an avid fan of Indiana Hoosier Basketball and the Chicago Cubs.

She is survived by her son, Ron Myers (Pam) of Nokomis, IL; daughters: Janice Punches of Clifton, VA, Jeannette Newberry (Paul) of Shelbyville, IL and Debbie Myers of Shelbyville, IL; son-in-law, Brad Koons of Tower Hill, IL; brothers, Kenneth Hart (Pat) of Lafayette, IN, Ralph Hart (Ruth) of Newberry, IN; Robert Hart of Westpha, IN; sisters: Emma Adams of Greensburg, IN, and Liz Bater (Greg) of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry on August 22, 2018; daughter, Wanda Koons on January 5, 2021; son-in-law, Captain Jack Punches; brother, Phillip Hart.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.