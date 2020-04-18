Barbara L. Nelson

A private graveside service will be held with a celebration of her life to be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or the Mt. Zion Public Library. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara was born April 24, 1932 in Marlinton, West Virginia the daughter of Arnold Campbell and Helen Louise (Moore) Burns. She married Raymond L. Nelson on September 29, 1950 in Monterey, Virginia. They were married for 62 years and enjoyed traveling the US together and spending time with their grandchildren. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2012. She worked as secretary bookkeeper (in addition to being an honorary grandma to many) at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Day Care Center prior to retiring. She worked in customer service for Montgomery Ward Department Store in Decatur until they closed. She was a member of and served as a deacon and elder for the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She was a friend to many, and was known for her kindness and always having a smile on her face.