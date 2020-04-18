DECATUR -- Barbara L. Nelson, 87 of Mt. Zion died Thursday April 16, 2020 in Concordia Village Living Center, Springfield, Illinois.
A private graveside service will be held with a celebration of her life to be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or the Mt. Zion Public Library. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara was born April 24, 1932 in Marlinton, West Virginia the daughter of Arnold Campbell and Helen Louise (Moore) Burns. She married Raymond L. Nelson on September 29, 1950 in Monterey, Virginia. They were married for 62 years and enjoyed traveling the US together and spending time with their grandchildren. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2012. She worked as secretary bookkeeper (in addition to being an honorary grandma to many) at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Day Care Center prior to retiring. She worked in customer service for Montgomery Ward Department Store in Decatur until they closed. She was a member of and served as a deacon and elder for the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. She was a friend to many, and was known for her kindness and always having a smile on her face.
Surviving are her children; Michael Lee Nelson of Mt. Zion, Thomas Lynn (Susan) Nelson of Springfield, IL, Gary Edwin (Malrie) Nelson of Louisville, KY, Nancy Diane (Justin) Seward of New Berlin, IL, grandchildren; Ryan (Lynette) Nelson, Curtis (Meghan) Nelson, Mika (fiancé Kaleo Huddy) Nelson, Christopher (Chloe) Nelson, Gregory (Jordan) Nelson, Elizabeth Nelson, Joshua Nelson, Whitney (Braylon) Dole, Christin Nelson and Great Grandchildren Joben Nelson, Harper Nelson, Leah Nelson, James Nelson, Mila Nelson, Emi Nelson, Judah Dole and AnnaMarie Dole.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Samuel Arnold Nelson and grandson, Hunter Campbell Nelson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia Village for the loving care they provided.
