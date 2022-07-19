Sept. 8, 1935 - July 15, 2022

DECATUR - Barbara Lee Goldenstein, 86, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Barbara was born September 8, 1935 in Macon County, IL, the daughter of Cleo and Mamie (White) Craft. She retired from The Wharf after forty years of service. Barbara was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church and the Railroad Club. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and stitching. Barbara married Clyde Richard Goldenstein on November 16, 1952. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2018.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Candace Beane-Walters and Kayella Bickes; her brother, Don (Shirley) Craft; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Vera Stickle; and sons-in-law: Jerry Bickes and Doug Walters.

Graveside services to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.