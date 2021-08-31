DECATUR — Barbara Lee Laskowski, 89, went home to be with Jesus on August 27, 2021. The Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Decatur, IL 62526, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Barb was born February, 26, 1932 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was the daughter of James P. Mitchell and Alice (Long). She attended High School at Stephen Decatur and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. On September 4, 1954 she married August Louis Laskowski and served as a humble, stay at home wife and mom. She was blessed with three sons: Ricky (Deborah) Laskowski, James (Lori) Laskowski of Decatur and Garland (Melody) Laskowski of Jacksonville, IL; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kylie, Heather, Stephanie and Garland Jr.; great-grandchildren: Drake and Brennen and her family pets Bella, Max, Hope and Sampson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Robert Mitchell.

Barb was very generous with her time and funds to various organizations to help those in need, as well as to her family and friends. Everyone that knew her noticed her sense of fashion, she was a very sharp dresser. She enjoyed shopping with her grandkids, traveling and spending time with family. Barb was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

The family would also like to thank Hickory Point Christian Village for their extraordinary care of Barb.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Lutheran School Association.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.