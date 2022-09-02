Jan. 28, 1945 - Aug. 26, 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia — Barbara M. Rhymes, 77, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed into eternity on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Barbara was born on January 28, 1945, to Edward Eugene Rodgers and Mattie Dorothy Rodgers (Belue) in Decatur, IL. Barbara was a retiree from IBM Credit Union of Atlanta GA. In her spare time, Barbara loved traveling, reading, gardening and enjoying time with her family and friends.

Barbara leaves to rejoice and cherish her memories three children: Valindra (Ulysses) Fleming, Jerome (Tamara) Rhymes, Natashia Harris; and a bonus son, Brent Harris; three sisters: Virginia Rodgers of Decatur, IL, Judy Evans of Grand Rapids, MI and Sherry Ross of Decatur, IL; one brother, Larry (Lillie) Rodgers of Decatur, IL; granddaughters: Torrica (Matthew) Johnson, Ayana Harris, Camera Gregg and Tamari Rhymes; grandson, Elan Rhymes; three great-grandchildren: Sarai Johnson, Anaya Harris and Sydney Johnson; great-grand-pup, Rico Johnson. And a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Please share memories, photos and stories on the memorial tribute at barbara-rhymes.forevermissed.com.