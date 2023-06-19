June 12, 1943 - May 25, 2023

DECATUR — Barbara Reynolds, 79, of Decatur, passed away on May 25, 2023, at St. John's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Barb was born on June 12, 1943, in Macon, IL, to Fred and Ruth Rambo. She married Howard Reynolds Sr. on September 12, 1970. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.

Barb was famous for her ballfield cheeseburgers that she grilled up almost every night running Hayes Ballfield for 38 years. In partnership with her husband Howard and the American Legion Post 105, all proceeds from the ballfield helped fund their scholarship program at Richland Community College. Barb and Howard created a Veterans Book Scholarship Program that awards veterans with the money they need to get books for their education at Richland Community College. Barb retired after putting in incredible work for decades at Hayes Ballfield, but her community efforts did not stop. Barb and Howard approached Decatur Building Trades to collaborate on a new project called the Shepherd Hook Program. This program sold different plant holders to benefit the Veterans Book Scholarship. Howard and Barb also financially contributed to the Quincy Veterans Home, Danville Veterans Hospital, Crime Stoppers, local fire departments, and miscellaneous fundraisers.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ruth Rambo; and sister, Shirley Grove. She is survived by her husband, Howard Reynolds Sr.; and her siblings: Homer (Marilyn) Rambo, Linda (Bill) Wiseman, Mabel Willis, and Vivian Stiner. She is also survived by her four sons: Jamie, Dave (Julie), Greg (Brenda), and Howard Jr. (Lynna); and grandchildren: Misty, Zach, David, Jason, Mark, Mariah, Ashley, Heather, Josh, Sydney, Chloe, and London. She was also blessed to have several great-grandchildren and special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Richland Veterans Program, in memory of Barb Reynolds, through the Richland Community College Foundation by visiting richland.edu//give. All checks can be mailed to Richland Community College Foundation, One College Park, Decatur, IL, 62521.