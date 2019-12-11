DECATUR — Barbara S. Hart, 71, of Decatur, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Generations at McKinley Court, Decatur.
Barbara was born December 12, 1947, in Decatur, the daughter of Richard and Dolly (Carter) Doty. A homemaker and avid bowler, Barbara was a member of New Vision Church and the Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed anything involving Elvis Presley, St. Louis Cardinals, and Eagles Lodge. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Barbara married Virgil Howard Hart on May 29, 1965 in Long Creek, IL.
Surviving is her husband, Virgil; son, David Hart of Decatur; grandchildren: Christopher Hart, Loree Hart, Kallah Sangster, and Timothy Hart; great grandchildren: Chloe Sangster, Shallah Lawhorn, and Kamdynn Wagner; and sister, Pat Mahon of Decatur. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, William and daughter, Pamela.
Visitation will be from 2 pm to 5 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be 10 am Monday, December 16, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
