Jan. 4, 1924 - June 20, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Barney Ray Melvin, Jr., 99, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Brett Short officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and one hour before the service on Thursday, both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Barney was born on January 4, 1924, in Parrish, IL, the son of Barney Ray, Sr. and Alta Belle (Launius) Melvin. Barney attended schools in Taylorville, IL. During his high school career, Barney excelled in basketball, starting varsity as a freshman. As a junior, he was co-captain with his brother of the varsity team and was 2nd leading scorer following Ron Bontemps and just ahead of Johnny Orr, both well-known high school and college basketball players who lead the following years' team to a record of 45-0 and a state championship. He was particularly proud of having been coached by Dolph Stanley, a legendary Illinois high school coach. Barney was inducted into the Taylorville High School Hall of Fame in May of 2014.

Barney's high school playing days were interrupted following completion of his junior year in 1944, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on board the light cruiser U.S.S. Cincinnati in every naval theatre of World War II, except the Pacific. During his military service, he played basketball for the Navy, and once played at Madison Square Garden.

After completion of his military duty in 1945, Barney returned to complete his education at Taylorville High School. Following graduation, he taught 5th grade in Kincaid and coached the 7th and 8th grade basketball teams. At the end of the '45 school year, Barney attended a basketball tryout at Arkansas State College, where he was offered a full scholarship to join the team. He married Shirley L. Parr on June 14, 1946, in Monroe, MI.

Following one year as a coal miner in Langley, IL, Barney joined A&P Grocery Stores in 1947, where he worked in the Taylorville, Lincoln, and Shelbyville stores. In 1955, he and Gene Johnston started Gene & Barney's Supermarket in the Sparks Business College building in Shelbyville. He was later involved in the ownership of grocery stores in Sullivan, St. Elmo, and Shelbyville. In 1982, Barney was elected Treasurer of Shelby County, serving two 4-year terms.

Barney was a member of the First Christian Church in Shelbyville. He was a past member of the American Legion Post #81, where he served on the Honor Guard, Shelbyville VFW Post #4829, and was a past member of the Shelbyville Moose Lodge, Shelbyville Lions Club and Shelby Country Club.

Other than his love of family, friends, and the people of Shelbyville, Shelby County, and Taylorville, Barney with his wife Shirley, were loyal fans and could be seen watching Shelbyville High School sporting events and St. Louis Cardinals baseball for over 62 years. Beginning in 1982, and over the following 36 plus years, Barney raised thousands of dollars in honor of his granddaughter, Abbie (Pancoast) Vollmar for his favorite charity, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In 2013, Barney was co-Grand Marshall of the Shelbyville High School Homecoming Parade. He was for many years an avid golfer, having once played the St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland and having scored 2 holes-in-one, enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Bill Edwards, and coaching his grandson Zach's little league baseball team.

Barney is survived by his daughter, Lana R. Pancoast and husband Bob of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Zachary R. Pancoast and wife Mini of Town and Country, MO, and Abbie R. Vollmar and husband Brian of Carmel, IN; great-grandchildren: Lily and Reagan Vollmar and Zinnia Pancoast; sister, Phyllis Klinefelter of Taylorville, IL; and several nieces, nephews; and good friends: Bill Edwards, Emalea Sohaney, and Betty Cole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Melvin on June 18, 2010; and brothers: Kenneth Melvin (Wanda) and Troy Melvin (Eleanor).

