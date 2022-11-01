Nov. 20, 1944—Oct. 24, 2022

DECATUR — Mr. Barry A. (BA) Buttz, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples, FL.

Mr. Buttz was born in Decatur on November 20, 1944, to Helen Galamback Buttz and Ralph E. Buttz Jr. He attended Roach Elementary School, Johns Hill Junior High School, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1962. Mr. Buttz earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in special education and elementary education from Illinois State University in 1966, and his Masters’ Degree in educational administration from the University of Illinois in 1976.

After graduating from Illinois State University, BA began his teaching career at Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL, and after one year he was employed by Decatur Public Schools to start the first middle school deaf education program at Thomas Jefferson Junior High. He taught at Jefferson for 17 years.

In 1984, Mr. Buttz was named principal at Washington Elementary School and served in this position until 1989, when he was promoted to the Director of Schools for Instruction at the Keil Building. He served in this central administrative position for six years until being named Director of Special Programs, where he served until his retirement from the Decatur Public Schools in 1999. He later served on the Decatur Public School Board to continue to serve the children, district, and community he so dearly loved. He worked in the district for 34 years, was an educational consultant for 20 years, and served in education for 52 years. He won several industry awards during his career in education.

In 1971, BA married (Lila) Jean Haher and the two were married for 34 years. He leaves behind his two children: Jennifer (Buttz) Gideon (Joshua) of Chatham, IL, and Jason Buttz (Bianca) of Meggen, Switzerland. BA was devoted to his children and of the many titles he acquired over the years, “Dad” was his favorite.

Later in life, he re-married to the love of his life, William F. “Bill” Cogan. The two were together for 31 years and loved to travel. Bill was BA’s foundation and inspired him to be a better father, educator and community servant.

BA was an avid animal lover, and he rescued several dogs over the years who became a major part of his life. He also loved to write, and he published a book in 2010, chronicling his life in hopes that it would help others in the LGBTQ community to love and accept themselves.

Additional family he leaves behind includes brother, Michael Buttz and his wife Pam, of Bethany; nephew, Darin Buttz and his wife Kristin; great-nephews: Ryne, Easton and Bo of Mt. Zion. Also; niece, Jill Applebee and husband Phil; great-nephews: Mickey, Jack and Greyson of Maroa. He also leaves behind two very special grandchildren: Avery Joelle Gideon and Austin Eugene Gideon, whom he loved very much. Additionally, he leaves behind special friend Dr. John Boettjer, of Naples, FL.

Those preceding him in death were his father Ralph; mother Helen; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Minna Buttz; aunt, Doris M. Buttz, maternal grandparents, John and Matilda Galamback; aunt and uncle, George and Nellie Buttz; aunt and uncle, Martin and Leona Kersch; aunt and uncle, Karl and Ruby Galamback; cousin, Nancy Kersch Buster; extended family aunt, Harriett Crannell; and his husband, Bill.

BA was a life-long resident of Decatur and worked for the betterment of the children in this community. He will be dearly missed, but not forgotten, as his contributions will live on in the students he so lovingly taught, the community he served, and the family he so dearly loved.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Moran & Goebel. The funeral will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, with visitation an hour before the ceremony. Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Mary Queen of Angels Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to give a donation to New Hope Animal Outreach, Decatur, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.