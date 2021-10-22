MATTOON — Barry A. Haist, age 74 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A private family service will take place at a later date with an inurnment in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Mitchel-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Barry was born on October 31, 1946, to the late Wendell H. and Mary L. (Kochen) Haist in Alton, IL. He married Kay A. Yoder on June 3, 1967, in East Alton, IL; she preceded him in death on June 26, 2014. He is survived by his three children: Michelle L. Haist of Mattoon, IL, Jaymie L. Haist of Mattoon, IL, and Brandon C. Haist and wife, Mausumi of Savoy, IL; one sister, Elaine McConnell and husband of Oakdale, CA. He is preceded in death by one brother, Mark Haist.

Barry honorably served our country in the US Army from 1970 until 1976 in Fort Hood, TX. As longtime pharmacist at CVS from 2010 until his retirement in 2017 and previously at Walgreens in the Mattoon community, Barry met many locals and formed lasting relationships throughout his career. With a friendly demeanor, Barry was always a pleasure to see behind the counter and amongst his peers. He enjoyed camping and hiking with son and playing dress-up with his daughters. He was a loving father and cherished the times and memories made with his children. He enjoyed spending time on the internet and his cat, Nosey.

Barry will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered.

