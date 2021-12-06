DECATUR — Barry Alan Rice, 65, of Decatur, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.

Barry was born on December 27, 1955, in Decatur, IL, the son of Irvin M. and Alma (Lamb) Rice. He worked as a meat cutter in many of the local grocery stores and was a member of the meat cutters union.

Surviving are his children: Michael (Andrea) Hackney of Swansboro, NC, Michell Hackney of Decatur, Brian (Tabitha) Rice of St. Robert, MO, and Brianna Rice of Springfield; grandchildren: Kierstin, Danica, Brian Jr, Aubriella, Samuel, Elijah Barry, and Brandon; siblings: Malinda Lewis of Virden, Joy (Randy) Shinn of Findlay, and Terry (Judy) Rice of Orange City, FL; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gerald, Glenn, Donnie, and Gary; and sisters: Sharon and Bertha.

Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.