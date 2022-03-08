SULLIVAN — Barry D. Catlin, 57, of Sullivan, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Barry was born July 10, 1964 in Decatur, the son of Stanley D. and Shirle A. (Burnett) Catlin. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and writing poetry.—

He is survived by his sisters: Ann (Karl) Petrowsky of Decatur, and Brigitte (Shane) Stahl of Fredericksburg, VA; and his nieces and nephews.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Shirle Catlin.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.