SULLIVAN — Barry D. Catlin, 57, of Sullivan, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Barry was born July 10, 1964 in Decatur, the son of Stanley D. and Shirle A. (Burnett) Catlin. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and writing poetry.—
He is survived by his sisters: Ann (Karl) Petrowsky of Decatur, and Brigitte (Shane) Stahl of Fredericksburg, VA; and his nieces and nephews.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Shirle Catlin.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.