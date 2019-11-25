DECATUR — Barry Keith Mell, 50, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in his home.

Services to celebrate Barry's life will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Immediately following the service, the family will greet friends at the Elks Club in Decatur. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Elks Club or to Cancer Care of Decatur. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Barry was born on April 27, 1969 in Pensacola, FL the son of Darel Keith and Linda L. (Robbins) Mell. He had been employed as a superintendent with Kelly Construction Group. Barry loved to go fishing and spend time at the Anchor Boat Club. He married Shannon Sparr in 2014 and she passed away in 2018.

Surviving are his mother- Linda Mell, daughters- Casey Bruns and Mariah Mell and son- Joshua Mell all of Decatur, and his sister- Theresa (Mark) Chapman of Yale.

Barry was preceded in death by his father, Darel Mell and wife, Shannon Mell.

