Oct. 24, 1944 - March 25, 2022

DECATUR — Barry Lee Lacox, 77, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 25, 2022, at his residence.

Barry was born October 24, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Edgar and Betty (Smolinski) Lacox. He married Donna Henderson on December 7, 1968, in Decatur, IL, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

He worked for D & R Welding Supply, later known as S.J. Smith Welding Supply for a total of 45-years.

Barry and his family enjoyed 20-years of boating on Lake Decatur and traveling. He also had a fondness for playing slot machines.

Surviving are his wife, Donna; son, Donovan Lacox (Sarah) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Jennifer Stenger (Dave) of Forsyth, IL; brother, Dennis Lacox of Bloomington, IL; sister, Pat Clary (Lyle) of Decatur, IL; and one grandson, Spenser Lacox; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Lacox.

Memorial service will be held, 11:00 AM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Thursday prior to services.

Memorials: Humane Society Decatur Macon or Macon County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left to Barry's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.