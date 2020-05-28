× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Becky Ann Baker (Cochennour), 74, of Decatur, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence. She was surrounded by her family.

Becky was born on May 19, 1946 in Decatur, the daughter of Glen and Bette Turner Cochennour. Becky was a graduate of MacArthur High School and Richland Community College. She loved all animals, but Becky had a particular affinity for cats. With an unparalleled sense of humor, she was smart as a whip and the kindest of souls. More than anything, Becky enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, David of Decatur; her son, Gregory Baker of Champaign; her daughter, Pamela (husband, Thaddeus) Faught of Decatur; her grandchildren, Dylan, Arwen and Gavin Baker of Blue Mound; and countless extended family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family in lieu of formal ceremonies. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

