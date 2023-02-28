June 5, 1927 - Feb. 25, 2023

DECATUR — Bedolia "Jane" Terneus, 95, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Jane was born June 5, 1927, in Dunn Station, IL, a daughter of Todd C. and Adeline G. (Reeves) Riley. Jane worked at Swartz's restaurant for many years. She married Daniel Terneus on March 9, 1949, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1979.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, daughters: Glenda, Wanda, Sheila, Julia and Ema; sons: Thomas and Larry and four grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter, Dee (Ronald) Cox of Bingham; brother Ron (Beverly) Riley of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Dan (LeAnne) Terneus, Ella (Rudy) Nyberg, Todd Ward, DeeDee Falcon, Nichole Pellicciotto, Randy (Claudette) Cox, Rhonda (Scott) Johnson; several great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park.

Special thank you to Dr.'s Kola, Khan, Dawood, and Jameson for all the years of care.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.