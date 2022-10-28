LOUDON, Tennessee — Benjamin Del Cochran "Ben," age 93, of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, TN, and (Originally of Decatur, IL) passed away August 30, 2022, at his home.

He was a member of The Community Church of Tellico Village and Tellico Village Road Runners R V Club. Ben was a pioneer in Tellico Village where he was involved in many community activities. He retired from A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company in 1988, where he was an Engineer. Ben and his wife, Shirley, then relocated to Loudon, TN. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being outdoors.

Preceded in death by his wife of 64-and-a-half years, Shirley Cochran; granddaughter, Amy Beals; parents, Willis and Mary Alice Cochran; siblings: Jean, Vere, Rex, Doris, John, and Dayle. Survived by his wife of eight years, Joyce Abel; children: Dianne Renner (John), Mark Cochran and Paul Cochran; step-daughters, Debra Landrum (Dave) and Julie Hoyer (Scott); nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Henderson (Fick); along with many nieces and nephews.

A Private Family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 5, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Dianne and John Renner's at 12:30 p.m. on November 5, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Alzheimer's Research or to the Neurological Research Foundation.

Click Funeral Home and Cremation Tellico Village, Loudon, TN, is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com.