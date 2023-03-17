SPRINGFIELD — Benjamin Roy Black, age 40, of Springfield, IL, passed away on February 21, 2023.

He was born and raised in Decatur, IL. He was a 2006, graduate of the College of Charleston where he was chapter President of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity; and earned a MA in History from The University of San Diego.

Ben was larger than life; a man that truly lit up every room he entered. He made all those around him know their importance and worth. You could go from just meeting Ben to feeling as if you'd known him your whole life. Ben was a camping person. He spent over ten summers at Red Arrow Camp in Woodruff, WI, first as a camper and then counselor. It was during one of those summers where he first met his wife Katie, a fellow counselor at Red Pine Camp for Girls.

Ben's natural leadership and teaching acumen began at Red Arrow and continued in to his career. He left an impression on hundreds of students through the years, especially as the Dean of Students at Great Hearts Academy in Glendale, AZ.

In 2020, Ben and Katie returned to Illinois with their daughter Lucy where Ben formally joined the family business, Black & Company. It is in Springfield where they planted roots and welcomed their second daughter Biz.

Above all, Ben's greatest joy and accomplishment in life was being married to the love of his life, Katie and being a father to Lucy and Biz (Elizabeth).

Ben is survived by his wife, Katie (Moore); daughters: Lucy and Biz; parents, Jeff and Cindy (Crawford) Black; brother, Tommy (Trish) Black and sister Brady Black; nieces and nephew: Lincoln, Cooper, Margot, and Sicily; and an extended network of family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ben Black will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at The First Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ben Black to support campers at Red Arrow. Donations can be made to RACF Boesel Scholarship Fund at the following address: Red Arrow Camp Foundation, PO Box 180602, Delafield, WI 53081. Or online at https://redarrowcamp.com/donate.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.