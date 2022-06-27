April 3, 1950 - June 24, 2022

DECATUR — Benjamin S. "Ben" VanScyoc, 72, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Benjamin was born April 3, 1950, in Montrose, IL, a son of William H. and Ella L. (Fuller) VanScyoc. Ben worked as a computer programmer/analyst at ADM before retiring in 2018. He loved coaching and umpiring. Ben was a certified umpire for the IHSA and a faithful member of the NRA. He married Glenda G. Tennyson on July 27, 1974, at Mattoon, IL.

Ben was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole and his parents.

Surviving is his wife, Glenda of Decatur; children: Aaron (Laura) VanScyoc of Watson, Brian (Kendra) VanScyoc of NC, and Michelle (Jeff) Born of Decatur; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren; siblings: Linda (John) Croy of Neoga, William "Butch" (Gail) VanScyoc of NC, Mary (Dennis) Bahrns of Neoga, Danny (Anita) VanScyoc of MS, and Vicky (Roger) Scruggs of MS; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.