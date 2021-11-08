SHELBYVILLE — Benny H. Browning, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Benny was born on March 8, 1932, in Hermitage Springs, TN, the son of Robert and Oma (Smith) Browning. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Benny and Norma Elaine Wheeler were united in marriage on September 19, 1953 and were blessed with 65 years of marriage before her passing on October 30, 2018. He worked as a machinist with Oliver Corporation in Shelbyville and Mueller Company in Decatur. After retiring, he worked nearly 20 years for Lockart-Green Funeral Home. Benny was a member of the Shelby Christian Church, Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 and Jackson Masonic Lodge #53, both of Shelbyville. Benny lived a long and wonderful life. He dedicated his life to the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. When not tending to the family, he could be found mowing his yard, cleaning cars or tinkering in the garage.

Benny will lovingly be remembered by his son, Jeff (Ginny) Browning of Washington; daughters: Brenda (Joe) Voyles and Melanie (Rick) Clark, all of Shelbyville; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the Shelby Christian Church with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Masonic rites will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday by the Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 of Shelbyville. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Casual attire is requested by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Shelby Christian Church. Lockart-Green Funeral Home is assisting the family.

