Benny Romano

Benny was born May 6, 1926, in Decatur, the son of Rocco and Domenica (Brienza) Romano. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. Benny proudly served our country in the US Navy. He married Betty White on June 27, 1948 in Decatur. Benny was an entrepreneur and had many businesses and interests throughout his career, most notably, the Starlight Inn and Romano's Pizza – the first pizza shop in Decatur. He enjoyed playing golf and had 3 holes in one throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed gardening, working jigsaw puzzles, cooking his favorite Italian dishes, and feeding the deer and squirrels that frequented his back yard daily. He was proud of his Italian roots and visited his ancestral hometown of Tricarico in southern Italy three times.