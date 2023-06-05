March 4, 1933 - June 3, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Benton J. "Ben" Mueller, 90, of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park.

Ben was born March 4, 1933 in Springfield, the son of Henry and Myrtle (Hawkins) Mueller. He proudly served our country in the US Army.

Ben married Mary Ellen Bland on June 7, 1954 in Pana. She preceded him in death on July 9, 2012.

Ben worked as a carpenter for J.J. Swartz Company and then began working for A.E. Staley where he worked for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed building things and since he was a carpenter, had to have everything laid out exactly right and to his own specifications. Ben also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his son, Carl and wife, Cathy Mueller of La Place; granddaughter, Christy (Jeff) Pentzien of Edinburg; great-grandchildren: Willow, Meadow and Reed; nephews: Jeff (Vicki) Largent, Danny Largent, Kenny Largent, Steve Bland; nieces: Marcia White and Michele (Rich) Schaub; cousins: Sherri (Steve) Mathias, Jerry (Pam) Wright and Mary Thacker (Carl Thacker, Jr.).

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen; and siblings: Joanna, Elnora, Marvin and Almeda; and his best friend, Roland Miller.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.