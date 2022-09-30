May 10, 1929 - Sept. 27, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Berdella Jean Fathauer, 93, of Assumption, IL, passed away at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL with a reception following. Memorials may be given to organizations that Berdella chose to give to during her life: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Kemmerer Village, the Christian Church of Assumption, IL, or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Berdella was born on May 10, 1929 in Burkhart Township near Stonington, IL, the daughter of A.C. "Cam" and Ruth (Clark) Ashinhurst. She attended Taylorville High School and graduated from Tuscola High School in the Class of 1947. She married Carlos William "C.W." Fathauer on December 24, 1947, in Taylorville. Together they enjoyed traveling, boating on Lake Shelbyville, and attending farm and air shows.

Berdella was a homemaker for more than 70 years and a bus driver for Assumption School District. She made many lasting connections with those children during her 17 years of driving the kindergarten, special needs and vocational routes.

Berdella was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, also. She was a member of Center Methodist Church and attended the Christian Church of Assumption. She was a volunteer at Fairhavens Nursing Home in Decatur. Berdella was the last Fathauer of her generation.

She was a loving mother to her daughters: Pamela Sue Dumond of Altoona, WI, Carla Jean Cazzell (Michael) of Vincennes, IN, and Paula Kaye Clements (Doug) of Assumption, IL; and son, Dennis William Fathauer of Charleston, IL; grandchildren: Nathan Hockgeiger (Barbara), Jeremy Hockgeiger (Hannah), Alexandria Donoho (Grant), Wesley Dumond (Sara), and Garrett Clements (Lena); great-grandchildren: Joshua Hockgeiger, Olivia Hockgeiger, Karoline Hockgeiger, Kallahan Hockgeiger, Colin Dumond, Rowen Dumond, Caden Donoho, and Lucas Donoho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.W. Fathauer on April 3, 2018; brother, Daniel Ashinhurst; and son-in-law, Roger Dumond.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.