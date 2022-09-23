Dec. 1, 1929 - Sept. 18, 2022

SULLIVAN — Berdene Thompson, 92, of Valdosta, GA, passed away 2:05 a.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Holly Hill Nursing Home, Valdosta, GA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Berdene was born December 1, 1929, in Decatur, the daughter of Willie Oscar and Arzella (Napier) Tudor. She married William Louis Thompson on May 4, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Berdene was a member of the Maranatha Assembly of God in Decatur. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and reading cookbooks. Berdene worked for Granny Nanny Home Healthcare.

She is survived by her children: Mary Sanchez of Valdosta, GA, and Ricky Wayne Thompson in PA; she is also survived by nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and eldest son, Stephen Louis Thompson.

