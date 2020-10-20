CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Bernadine (Schudel) Barr, 90, of Crossville, TN, formerly DeLand, Monticello & Moweaqua, IL passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home.

Bernadine was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Schudel. She married Lyle Edwin Barr on June 06, 1948. He preceded her in death.

Bernadine is survived by a daughter Valerie (Bob) Moberly of Crossville, TN and son David (Jackie) Barr of Dewitt, IL; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers: Richard Schudel of LeRoy, IL and George Schudel of Mahomet, IL along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Brenda Anderson, two sisters Mary Jane Montarbo and Vi Jamieson.

Per Bernadine's request there will be family graveside services at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Cumberland Fellowship, 1640 West Ave #4064, Crossville, TN 38555 where she worshipped her Lord and Savior.