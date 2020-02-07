MAROA -- Bernard Linville Myers, 92 of Maroa, IL passed away 4:06 PM February 5, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 12 Noon, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 noon, Monday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Maroa-Forsyth High School Athletics.

Bernard was born October 12, 1927 in Maroa, IL the only child of Bernard I. and Naomi K. (Linville) Myers. He lived nearly all of his life in Maroa, graduating from Maroa High School in 1945.Bennie spent 4 years serving in the Navy, after which he returned to Maroa and married the love of his life, Wanda Joan Rodgers. They were married for 67 “long, but happy” years until she passed away April 23, 2016. They raised four children: Kathy Sharp, Maroa; Kirk (Julie) Myers, Decatur; Lisa (Jim) Peck, Forsyth; and Kim (Rich) Fox, Bloomington. They loved all of their family but especially their grandchildren: Michael Blanco, Chase and Savannah Myers, Jimmy (Stephanie), Jordan (Samantha) and Kelly (Jenni) Peck, and Caroline, Jack, and Griffin Fox. They took special delight in their great-grandchildren, Stevie, Ted, and Charlie.

