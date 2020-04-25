× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Bernard Michael McLaughlin, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away April 23, 2020 at his residence.

Mike was born September 3, 1942, in Pensacola, FL, the son of CAPT Bernard McLaughlin, USN, and June (Harms) McLaughlin. He married Connie Chandler on June 2, 1975, in Clinton, IL.

Mike earned his Bachelor’s and Master's degrees from Northwest Missouri State University and then arrived in Decatur to teach at Stephen Decatur High School, where he met his wife, Connie. He later accepted positions with MacArthur High School as an American History teacher as well as football and head wrestling coach. He later also served as an assistant football coach for Millikin University.

Mike was an avid sports enthusiast and loved giving coaching advice to all his players, students and, most notably, his daughters and grandchildren. He was also known as “Bernie of the Northwoods” working as a camp counselor in his early years and Mick to his family and dearest friends.

Surviving are his wife, Connie; daughters, Tisa Barry (Matt) of Palatine, IL, Taryn Sullivan (Barry) of Geneva, IL; sisters, Paula McLaughlin of Springfield, IL, Michele Volkman (Aaron) of Norfolk, NE; and grandchildren, Meghan, Anna, Lochlan and Declan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.