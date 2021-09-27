MOUNT ZION — Bernard Warnick, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Boal Memorial Chapel, Moscow, MD, with visitation 6:00–8:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Moscow, MD.

Bernard was born November 3, 1937, in Frostburg, MD, son of Troxell N. and Annie Laura (Broadwater) Warnick. He married Bonnie Lee Green on March 24, 1961, in Barton, MD; she preceded him in death.

Bernard served his country with the U.S. Army. He retired from PPG in Mt. Zion after 47 years of service.

Surviving are his daughters: Laurie Lilly and husband James of Prince George, VA, and Lois Tanner and husband Joshua of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Tiffany Lilly, Brittany Lilly, Benjamin Lindsey, and Sydney Tanner; great-grandchildren: Austin Lilly, Brantley Dinsmore, Christian Mears, and Noah Tracey.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, six brothers and four sisters.

