DECATUR — Bernard Wood Brown, 92, of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Eastern Star Home, Macon, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with services.

Bernard was born on August 31, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the son of Kenneth Bernard Brown and Sarah Helen (Wood) Brown. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bernard married Meredith Ann Holben on October 15, 1978. Bernard worked for Bekenmar Church Furniture Company in Blue Mound for 35 years. He was a member of the Blue Mound First Christian Church, Blue Mound Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star where he served as Past Matron and Worthy Patron. He enjoyed painting, especially the Native American culture.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Meredith Ann Brown and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

