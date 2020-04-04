MACON -- Bernice Tedrick, 99, of Macon, formerly of Clinton, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Eastern Star Home in Macon.
Bernice was born November 3, 1920 in rural Dieterich, Illinois, the daughter of Frederick and Anna (Smith) Weiffenbach. She married Clifford Tedrick June 11, 1949. He preceded her in death August 1, 1986.
Bernice was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over fifty years and had resided at the home in Macon since 2008. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She worked for many years at the Clinton IGA grocery store, retiring at the age of seventy-five.
In her spare time, she enjoyed her doll collection, cats, gardening, painting, scrapbooking, antiquing, and writing poetry. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family is grateful for the extraordinary efforts of the OES community in caring for our mother and helping to make her final years peaceful, productive, and happy.
She is survived by her children Carole (Ken) Bucheger, Kathy (Jim) Quinton, and Rick (Jane) Tedrick, grandchildren Tracey West and Francine Acuna (James) Moyer, great-grandchildren Jimmy Moyer, Justin Moyer, Rhiannon West, and Leo Gavitt, and several nieces and nephews.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers William Brackney and John, Charles, Virgil, and Byron Weiffenbach, and sisters Mary Duvall, Agnes Hofman, and Cleone Weiffenbach.
In light of the current restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family burial will be held at Dieterich Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.