MACON -- Bernice Tedrick, 99, of Macon, formerly of Clinton, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Eastern Star Home in Macon.

Bernice was born November 3, 1920 in rural Dieterich, Illinois, the daughter of Frederick and Anna (Smith) Weiffenbach. She married Clifford Tedrick June 11, 1949. He preceded her in death August 1, 1986.

Bernice was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over fifty years and had resided at the home in Macon since 2008. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She worked for many years at the Clinton IGA grocery store, retiring at the age of seventy-five.

In her spare time, she enjoyed her doll collection, cats, gardening, painting, scrapbooking, antiquing, and writing poetry. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family is grateful for the extraordinary efforts of the OES community in caring for our mother and helping to make her final years peaceful, productive, and happy.

She is survived by her children Carole (Ken) Bucheger, Kathy (Jim) Quinton, and Rick (Jane) Tedrick, grandchildren Tracey West and Francine Acuna (James) Moyer, great-grandchildren Jimmy Moyer, Justin Moyer, Rhiannon West, and Leo Gavitt, and several nieces and nephews.