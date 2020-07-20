× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Bertha Lee Gibbs, 76, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Lee was born on February 16, 1944 in Brownsville, TN daughter of Bertha (Owens) Taylor and Charlie Taylor. She retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 30 years of service as a benefits coordinator and was a faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Lee is survived by her husband, William Thomas "Gabby" Gibbs; sons: Maurice Thomas Gibbs and Marc Williams Gibbs; sisters: Evelyn (George) Strong and Alma (Arthur) Young; grandchildren: Maurice (Leatrice) Gibbs II, Zachary McClain, Shateveon (Caleb) Goforth, Keaira Dunlap, Tritavion Houston, Marquise Gibbs, Anthony Matthews and Kionna Gibbs and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur from 5 pm till 8 pm. Thursday, July 23, 2020 visitation will be held at New Salem Baptist Church, 352 W Wood St, Decatur, IL 62522 from 10 am till 11 am with funeral service following after at 11 am. Services are being entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

