MONTICELLO — Bertie L. Hawkins, 72, of Bement, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.

Bertie was born on July 28, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Everett and Peg (Jacobs) Burcham. A member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bertie operated a daycare for many years, including during Sunday School, and was proud she was able to assist in raising many children over the years. Bertie also found time to work at the Bement Nursing Home for many years.

Surviving is her sister, Patsy Upton of Monticello; brothers: Everett (Joyce) Burcham, Jr. of Decatur, and John (Debbie) Burcham of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends.

Bertie was preceded in death by her parents, son, Arthur Hawkins, Jr., brother Jim, and niece Karen Jacobs Harryman.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.