Bess B. Greanias

Bess was born in Decatur on November 5, 1928, the second of three children, to Greek immigrants Dionecia and Pete Balamos. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and Brown's Business College. She married Basil Greanias on February 28, 1954; he preceded her in death in 2002. They had three daughters, Diane (Becky) Lagouros (Pete) of Peoria Heights; Georgia Casciato (Dan) of Downers Grove, and Stephanie Greanias (Steve McMahill) of Peoria. Her seven grandchildren: Evan (Meredith), Basil, Paul and Andrew Lagouros; Tae Scocos; John and Myra Casciato, and two great-granddaughters: Violet and Ella Lagouros – all affectionately called her "Yiayia (grandmother) Mom."

Bess was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox faith, and was a lifelong steward of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Decatur, which her father helped found. She was a part of a strong church family and enjoyed lifelong friendships that transcended generations. As a young woman, she sang in the choir and was active in the youth group. Later, she held offices in St. Catherine's Philoptochos Society, and was one of the founders of the "Stars Over Athens Dinner," an annual culinary and cultural event that ran for over 50 years. She co-chaired both the 50th and 70th church anniversary celebrations, and was an avid historian of Decatur's Greek community. Together with her brother Dino, she began a Memorial Day tradition of beautifying graves of persons in the Greek section of Fairlawn Cemetery who no longer had family in the area. After she moved to Peoria, she also joined All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.