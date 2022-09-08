July 3, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2022

DECATUR - Bette Jean Anderson, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Bette's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Bette will be laid to rest in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Bette was born on July 3, 1934, in Hammond, IL, the daughter of Arthur Maynard Pinkley and Helen (Wolfe) Pinkley. She married Lawrence B. Yoakum and later married James "Jim" Anderson. Bette worked in the children's division at First United Methodist Church for 30 years; sold Avon for many years; worked at the Ayerco gas station; she was a den mother for 15 years, dedicated softball mom; worked at Warrensburg school for 13 years; two-time PTA president; belonged to Circle 1 at the church and volunteered for Warm Neighbors, Max and McKinley Gift Shop. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren doing crafts.

Bette is survived by her sons: Bruce (Beth) Yoakum, Lawrence (Anita) Yoakum Jr. and James Anderson; grandchildren: Lawrence Yoakum III, Bruce Yoakum, Andrew Anderson and Jaclyn Anderson; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Elijah, Lyric, Marley and Jordan; sister, Sandra Yates; special niece, Lois Brandis; granddogs: KC, Daisy, Bubby Gator, Splash, Sammie So and Yadi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, LeAnn Yoakum; sister, Elma; and her daughter-in-law, Tracey Anderson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.