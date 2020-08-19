× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Bettie A Roderick 87, of Decatur, IL passed away at 9:09 p.m., Sunday August 16, 2020, in Villa Clara Decatur, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Bettie's memory to Meals on Wheels Program. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bettie was born August 3, 1933, in Macon County, IL the daughter of Cecil and Edna (Jones) Adams. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed tending her vegetable garden and was a member of the Decatur Quilters Guild.

Surviving are her daughters: Sharon Holt (Ed) of Decatur and Ruth Ellis of Mt. Zion; sister Patricia Sorrell of Shelbyville, grandchildren: Rachelle Parra of Mt. Zion and Andrew Ellis (Sarah) of Mt. Zion; great-granddaughters: Isa Parra and Cora Ellis; close friend and neighbor: Tom Welsh.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law: Dan Ellis, her brother and one sister.

