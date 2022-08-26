June 23, 1930 - Aug. 21, 2022

Bettie Jean (Shirley) Kennedy, 92, passed away at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in her residence.

Bettie was born on June 23, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Walter Edward Shirley and Vallery Cellestin (Hay) Shirley. She married Ollie Mason Kennedy on January 31, 1948, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2013.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Bettie worked as a laborer at Caterpillar for several years. She loved to go dancing and was known to many people as "The Dancing Lady."

She is survived by her two sons: Delbert Lynn Kennedy and Albert Mason Kennedy both of Decatur, IL; one sister, Vallerie Dell Smith of Decatur, IL; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service times. A Graveside service will be held in Graceland Cemetery Decatur, IL, following the funeral services.

