Betty A. Blankenship
DECATUR - Betty A. Blankenship, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth. Private family services will be held to celebrate the life of Betty Blankenship. Burial will be Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church.

The family of Betty Blankenship is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.

